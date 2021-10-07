NATO's Secretary-General Blames Negative Response From Russia Council For No Meeting

The potential of convening the NATO-Russia Council was addressed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, but no agreement was reached upon.

"We are prepared to convene the NATO-Russia Council meeting; in fact, we have invited Russia for quite some time. So far, Russia has not replied positively, and as a result, no meeting has taken place. Not long ago, I met with Minister Lavrov at the United Nations during the UN General Assembly, and we were unable to reach an agreement on convening a new NATO-Russia Council meeting," Stoltenberg stated in a news release issued on October 7.

He claimed that the NATO-Russia Council would not take place as Russia was unprepared. Jens Stoltenberg emphasised that to sit down at the negotiation table and have dialogues was crucial, especially in these times of heightened tensions. NATO's decision to revoke accreditation for eight personnel of the Russian delegation is unrelated to any 'specific event,' according to Jens Stoltenberg.

"We revoked the accreditation of eight personnel of Russia's NATO mission who were not recognised Russian intelligence officers. This decision is unrelated to any specific occurrence, but we have been witnessing an increase in Russian harmful behaviour for some time," Stoltenberg remarked.

He reiterated that NATO and Russia also maintain open military-to-military lines of contact, with the goal of enhancing predictability and transparency in our military operations. The Chair of the Military Committee, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and the Russian Chief of Staff should meet.

He went on to say that allies meet with Russia on a regular basis, both directly and through multilateral organisations such as the OSCE. Simultaneously, the NATO-Russia Council is an essential arena for discussion, and NATO encourages Russia to participate actively.

NATO undermines security by suspending practical cooperation with Russia

On October 6, NATO announced that accreditations for eight members of the Russian Mission had been revoked because they were "undeclared Russian intelligence officers."

In response to Russia's aggressive activities in Ukraine, NATO terminated all practical cooperation with Russia in 2014. Projects in Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, and scientific cooperation were all part of this collaboration. These programmes did produce results over time, but their cancellation has not jeopardised the Alliance's security or our ability to resist threats like terrorism.

