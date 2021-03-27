Navalny Casts Cruel Light On Condition In Jail, Says 'they Take Complaints But Do Nothing'

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on March 26 said that his appeal to be treated for acute back and leg pain was refused in a deliberate attempt to run him down. Navalny was handed a jail term of around two and a half year last month in connection with a case he said was fabricated to thwart his political activities. Currently, he is being held in a heightened security sector at the IK-2 prison camp in Pokrov, a town about 100km east of Moscow.

In an Instagram message posted via his lawyers, Navalny gave a detailed account about his life in prison and said that guards wake inmates after which the prisoners are played the Russian national anthem before their morning exercise routine. He said that the morning fitness routine involved a voice from a loudspeaker instructing inmates to march on the spot. “At that moment I imagine that I am part of a Russian remake of Star Wars,” Navalny said.

‘Complaints are taken, but nothing is done’

Further, he went on to reveal that he is served breakfast at 0630 hours (local time), which consists of porridge in metal bowls and sweet tea in metal mugs. Navalny also said that he is woken up every hour at night because he has been deemed a flight risk. He said that once an hour, a man approaches his bed, films him and wakes him up even though there is a CCTV camera in his cell.

Moreover, Navalny wrote, “My back was very painful. Neither bend nor straighten”. He added, “I was silent about it. It is unpleasant, of course, but not fatal - they will be cured”.

Navalny said that he even wrote to the authorities to let the doctors in or give him the medicine. However, he wasn’t provided with any kind of help. The jailed Putin critic said that getting out of bed is “hard and painful”. He added that “complaints are taken, but nothing is done”.

“A week ago, the prison doctor looked at me and began to give 2 tablets of ibuprofen, but I still don't know the diagnosis. Exactly as described by those who have back problems, the complication went into the leg, and whole parts of it lost sensitivity. If you lean on your right foot, you just fall. It's a little frustrating - lately, I've gotten used to my right leg after all. I would not like to part with her,” Navalny added.

(Image: AP)

