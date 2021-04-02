Navalny Loses 8 Kgs Before Hunger Strike Due To Sleep Deprivation In Jail: Team

Jailed Russian opposition leader and President Vladimir Putin’s staunch critic, Alexei Navalny has lost eight kilograms in weight in just three weeks, even before starting a hunger strike. Navalny, 44, had started refusing food on March 31 in order to pressure the prison authorities to provide him with medical assistance for the acute pain in his legs and back. However, according to his team’s Twitter post on April 1, the Russian opposition leader blames his weight loss from 93 to 85 kilograms on the fact that guards wake him up every hour at night.

Putin critic has accused the prison officials of refusing him access to a specialist and even medicines to treat his deteriorating health in jail. Reportedly, prison officials have even denied waking Navalny up eight times a night and claimed that he is receiving necessary medical assistance. The Wednesday decision of Kremlin critic to start hunger strike marks yet another escalation in his confrontation with the Russian President. Putin even faced questions regarding Navalny on a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on March 30.

Navalny held in most notorious prison

Alexei Navalny has been held at the nation’s most notorious IK-2 prison which is nearly 100 kilometres from Moscow since March 11. The original sentence of two-and-a-half years to the Kremlin critic was handed down on February 2 after ruling that while Navalny was in Germany, recovering from poisoning, he violated probation terms of a 2014 case in which he had received a suspended sentence of three and a half years. He was initially detained by the Russian state in January as soon as he arrived from the European nation where he spent at least five months recovering from Novichok poisoning that Navalny has blamed on Putin’s government.

Even though Navalny’s supporters blame Kremlin for his poisoning, the government has denied any kind of involvement. Russia has even rejected Western calls to free Navalny and dismissed any criticism of his treatment inside the prison. Navalny has described the prison on the outskirts of the country as a ‘Sector of Enhanced Control A.’

Image credits: AP