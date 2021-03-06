Navalny ordered to pay 500,000 rubles in damage to Putin ally

In another outrageous verdict, a Russian court on March 5, ordered detained Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to pay 500,000 rubles in damages to a lawsuit filed by Kremlin-linked entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin. In December last year, Prigozhin had filed multiple lawsuits against Navalny and his allies accusing them of defamation.

'Putin's chef'

Meanwhile, the verdict has attracted the ire of his supporters, who’ve called the persecution of the leaders a targeted move to cripple their activities. Russian authorities, however, denied those charges. Prigozhin has been accused of meddling with the 2016 US Presidential Polls and is currently under sanctions by the European Union and the US. Previously, the entrepreneur was also termed as 'Putin’s chef' because of his restaurants and catering businesses that hosted dinners which Vladimir Putin attended with foreign dignitaries.

Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny was transferred to a ‘notorious’ penal colony outside Moscow in Kolchugino located in the Vladimir region, Russia's state-run news agency RIA-Novosti said, citing Moscow's Public Monitoring Commission (ONK) that monitors prisoners. Navalny will be held at IK-2 penal camp in detention centre-3 to serve jail time he was handed for embezzlement case by a makeshift court in the Babuskinsky district, attorney Vadim Kobzev added.

The detention facility where Navalny is being sent is a place where ’political criminals’ are subjected to frequent and harsh torturous acts until they “eventually break down”, Kobzev said, slamming the Russian administration for exercising force to squash dissident voices like Navalny’s and transferring him to the Pokrov IK-2 prison.

Located approximately 3 hours from the main city, the correctional facility in Vladimir is renowned for cruelty and psychological abuse against inmates, sources of Russia’s Moscow Times alleged. IK-2 is a completely lawless zone, a lawyer at the Russian inmates’ human rights protection group, Pyotr Kuryanov was further quoted saying. He told the publication that the prison is known for all kinds of sadistic practises against inmates for a long time and Navalny could be subjected to mental and physical abuse.

