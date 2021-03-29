Navalny Says He Could Be Locked Up In Solitary Confinement, Posts His Picture From Prison

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexie Navalny has said that he could be locked in solitary confinement after being accused of numerous minor infractions. On March 29, a monochrome grainy picture of Navalny was posted, via his lawyers, from his official Instagram account. The photograph marked the first since he was sentenced earlier in February and showed the 44-year-old with a shaved head.

Alongside, he asserted that he was the “bad guy” in the prison and Kremlin officials were ironing out a plan for him. “Apparently the song "Bad Guy" is the soundtrack of my prison sentence. At least, the Kremlin official was clearly listening to her, drawing up a punishment plan for me. He listened and said: you’re the baaaaad guy,” he wrote.

Adding further, he explained that there were two main penalties in the Russian prison- a reprimand and placement in a punishment cell or solitary confinement. He said that any prisoner, who gets two reprimands gets placed in the cell, where situations are akin to torture. He said in the same post he had been given six reprimands in the space of two weeks at the IK-2 corrective penal colony 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow including one for not going out to exercise and one for wearing a T-Shirt while meeting lawyers, therefore indicating that he could be sent to the punishment room at any time.

Putin’s staunch adversary also took the opportunity to throw a jibe at the administration by likening prison officials to his school teachers. He said that whenever the officials “scold” him, he is reminded of scolding by his school teachers. “Do not argue, Navalny, with the history teacher, he knows everything better. Those who argue a lot go downhill and sooner or later end up in prison. Tellingly, they were right!” he wrote.

Why is Navalny detained?

Navalny had been in Germany for more than five months after he was airlifted to Berlin for treatment following the infamous poisoning case. Navalny was allegedly poisoned last year in August as he fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. Navalny was flown to Germany from Russia. Navalny came out of the coma in September 2020 and months later he expressed his desire to return back to Russia. Before Navalny's return, Russian prison authorities had issued a warning asking Navalny to return as soon as possible or face jail for violating 2014 suspended sentence terms. Navalny was arrested by Russian authorities soon after returning back from Germany on January 17.

