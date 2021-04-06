Navalny Says He Has 'cover And Fever' Amid TB Outbreak, Continues Hunger Strike

After being tested for the deadly coronavirus, Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny was shifted to a sick ward after he showed symptoms of a respiratory illness, reports Izvestia newspaper. This comes after the critic said that he had a high temperature and cough. Recently, after alleging that he was refused appropriate medical assistance and was sleep deprived, Navalny announced that he was going on a hunger strike to protest treatment in the prison cell.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Navalny informed that the third person from his squad has been hospitalized recently with tuberculosis. He further said that there are 15 people in the detachment, which means that 20 per cent of the number are sick. This is much higher than the epidemiological threshold, he wrote. Referring to reports by local Russian media, which claimed that Navalny is in an ideal place, the critic remarked, "Such is our “ideal, exemplary colony”.

The critic challenged the media as he wrote, "I invite the correspondents of Putin's channels to spend the night in our "ideal prison" on the next bed with a coughing convict. Yes, that's at least next to me. I am quoting the official data from today's temperature measurement: "Navalny AA, severe cough, temperature 38.1". READ | NGO chief: Navalny's life is in danger in prison

Navalny blames the guards

The jailed Kremlin critic started his hunger strike on March 31 in order to put pressure on the prison authorities to provide him with medical assistance for the acute pain in his legs and back. Navalny has lost eight kilograms in weight in just three weeks. This is even before starting a hunger strike. The Russian opposition leader blames his weight loss from 93 to 85 kilograms on the fact that guards wake him up every hour at night.

Navalny has been held at the nation’s most notorious IK-2 prison which is nearly 100 kilometres from Moscow since March 11. The original sentence of two-and-a-half years to the Kremlin critic was handed down on February 2. This was after ruling that while Navalny was in Germany, recovering from poisoning, he violated probation terms of a 2014 case in which he had received a suspended sentence of three and a half years. Initially, he was detained by the Russian state in January as soon as he arrived from the European nation where he spent at least five months recovering from Novichok poisoning that Navalny has blamed on Putin’s government.

(Image Credits: AP)