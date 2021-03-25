Navalny's Lawyers Say His Health Is 'deteriorating' In Jail, Prison Service Denies Claim

Health of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny is “deteriorating” as he has been complaining about symptoms of paralysis in one leg and severe back pain, his lawyers have said, demanding access to the penal camp. Navalny’s regional network coordinator Leonid Volkov wrote in a Telegram update that Navalny was unable to effectively do one leg movement due to numbing pain and was administered only two ibuprofen by the detention cell authorities.

Volkov warned that “his [Navlny’s] life may be in danger”. Navalny’s attorney, further alleged, “We believe that he may now be in the prison hospital and the IK-2 [prison] administration may be trying to hide this fact.” He added, Navalny could “no longer walk” and health-wise was in a poor condition due to enforcement of a harsh discipline regime in the jail that runs in the likeness of a ‘concentration camp’. “Under the circumstances known to us, a sharp deterioration in his health cannot cause anything but extreme concern,” Volkov continued in the update.

Furthermore, the head of investigations at Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation Maria Pevchikh reflected similar concerns saying that Navalny’s life might be in danger and his location is being concealed by the IK-2 authorities. Navalny’s lawyers, Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev, meanwhile alleged that they were prohibited to pay visits to the anti-corruption campaigner in the penal facility for his [Navalny’s] scheduled meeting at 1000 GMT on Wednesday due to “unspecified reasons.” Kobzev said that he was denied access to the IK-2 penal facility located in the Vladimir region around 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow by the federal prison service as of 1345 GMT despite repeated requests.

We suppose that Navalny has possibly been transferred to the prison hospital, and the colony administration are trying to cover it up. We believe that Navalny's life is in danger and demand immediate access to him for his lawyers. — Maria Pevchikh (@pevchikh) March 24, 2021

Denying the reports of critical health conditions, Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) told Interfax on Wednesday that Alexey Navalny’s health was examined by the prison facility medics, who declared his condition as "stable and satisfactory". Federal Penitentiary Service also stated that the doctors had conducted a full-body medical examination of the inmates where the 44-year-old Russia’s dissident is currently held.

Allies ask 500,000 supporters to gather

The allies accused the prison service of trying to cover up Navalny’s illness and called for at least 500,000 supporters to gather nationwide to protest against Russian President Putin’s regime and stand against “corruption, repression and political assassinations.” The website released an interactive map for one of the biggest rallies to date, one that “Putin cannot disperse”. More than 100,000 citizens signed up for the mass protests, for which dates are yet to be released.

Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny was moved from Kolchugino jail earlier this month and transported 60 miles on the outskirts of east of Moscow by the law enforcement authorities. He was then detained in what he described a ‘Sector of Enhanced Control A’. The reports of his transfer to a ‘dehumanizing’ penal camp were confirmed by the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), Alexander Kalashnikov, who told reporters of RIA Novosti news agency that the 44-year-old government critic was being held in IK-2 penal camp in detention center-3 where Russia’s ‘political criminals’ are jailed. Located approximately 3 hours from the main city, the correctional facility in Vladimir is renowned for cruelty and psychological abuse against inmates.