Navy Delivers 3,000 Litres Of Beer To Fire-ravaged Mallacoota

With Australia still being plagued by wildfires, the town of Mallacoota located in East Gippsland, Victoria, Australia has been destroyed by a bushfire just before New Year's eve. According to reports, people ran from their homes to the beach on December 31. In addition to this, it was also noticed that the sky was in red, black colour shade due to the bushfires.

Mallacoota residents receive beer

According to reports, a lot of people were evacuated but many remained stranded in the town. The ones who remained received a treat from the Navy wherein 3,000 litres of beer was transported to the Mallacoota Hotel. While talking to an international media outlet, owner of the Mallacoota hotel, Lou Battel said that they were already staring at a shortage in supplies and the beer supply really helped them.

The Navy supplied 20 small barrels of Victoria Bitter and Carlton Draught beer, 36 cases of Strongbow and Great Norther and three pallets of Victoria Bitter/ According to reports, the Carlton United Breweries also pitched in four extra kegs of Victoria Bitter for the town of Mallacoota.

CEO of Carlton United Breweries, Peter Filipovic said that the pub was at the centre of regional communities, adding that after the horrifying ordeal of the residents of Mallacoota could at most enjoy a glass of beer.

According to reports, Navy ship HMAS Choules has been tasked with evacuating residents of Mallacoota. The ship returned to the town with supplies of food after evacuating the last bunch of people from Mallacoota. Due to the bushfires, the road going in and out of the Australian town blocked the route for supplies, stranding 4000 people.

Australian comedian Celeste Barber recently raised more than a sum of USD 45 million for New South Wales Rural fire service after setting a target of USD 50 million. According to reports, Barber received more than a million donations after she had started the fundraiser on Facebook on January 3.

The 37-year-old wrote on the fundraising page that she is raising money for The Trustee for the New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund. People have responded really well to the comedian's fundraiser after she launched her fundraising campaign. According to reports, her husband also took to Instagram wherein he thanked everyone for their generous contributions.

(With inputs from agencies)