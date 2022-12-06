Nearly 34 People Including Minors Died In Landslide That Buried Bus In Colombia

At least 34 people have lost their lives in a landslide caused by severe precipitation that buried a bus and damaged two other vehicles on a highway in central Colombia, according to officials. In a statement, the National Disaster Risk Management Unit stated that among the deceased, there were eight children. Furthermore, as per the Associated Press report, in the town of Pueblo Rico, which is located in the Risaralda district, a highway was split in half by a landslide on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention that the bus, which had 33 passengers on board, was covered by two meters of dirt and soil. Additionally impacted was a motorcycle carrying two individuals and a vehicle carrying six people.

On Monday, the National Disaster Risk Management Unit also noted in the statement that the deadly landslide occurred on the road between the villages of Pueblo Rico and Santa Cecilia in Risaralda district, some 230 kilometres northwest of the nation's capital, Bogota, Australian Associated Press reported.

President Gustavo Petro speaks on Colombia landslide

Besides this, rescue workers were digging through the muck for survivors. According to the authorities, nine individuals have been saved. Further, Governor of Risaralda Victor Tamayo reported that one of those who have been saved was a seven-year-old girl discovered clutching to her deceased mother. In an effort to locate survivors, more than 70 searches and rescue personnel used backhoes and other tools, but after 24 hours, on Monday, they stopped the operation.

According to the Australian Associated Press report, Pueblo Rico Mayor Leonardo Fabio Siagama revealed that bodies were being transported to a local sports stadium. Notably, the bus was going from Cali, the third-largest city in Colombia, to the Condoto community in the region of Choco.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, President Gustavo Petro referred to the situation as a tragedy. Assuring assistance from the federal government, Petro added, "Solidarity with the families of the victims."

Furthermore, the town had been in danger of a landslide because of the La Nina weather phenomenon's severe rains, according to Colombia's national emergency management organization. Due to its hilly geography, frequent intense rainstorms, and shabby housing construction, Colombia frequently experiences landslides. In order to prevent future landslide-related fatalities, the nation will concentrate on reforestation, Environment Minister Susana Muhamad stated in a tweet.

According to government figures, incidents related to excessive rains have already killed over 216 people in 2022 and made 538,000 people homeless. According to the statistics, there are still 48 individuals missing across the nation.

(Image: AP/ Representative)