Nelson Mandela's Kin Slams Meghan Markle For Comparing Her Wedding, Mandela's Liberation

The claims made by Meghan Markle that her wedding was celebrated like Nelson Mandela's liberation have been refuted by the grandson of the late leader. The Duchess of Sussex claimed in a recent interview that her marriage to Prince Harry prompted celebrations in South Africa that were reminiscent of the anti-apartheid activist's release.

However, Nelson Mandela's kin Zwelivelile 'Mandla' Mandela, a member of South Africa's parliament, dismissed Suits actor's claim, saying he was "surprised" by her remarks. In a striking interview with The Cut magazine in 2020, Meghan revealed that a cast member of the Lion King stage production made a comparison between her royal wedding and Madiba's walk to freedom.

Responding to her remarks, Mandela told the Mail Online, "Madiba's celebration was based on overcoming 350 years of colonialism with 60 years of a brutal apartheid regime in South Africa. So it cannot be equated to as the same."

He went on to say that the liberation of his grandfather was considerably more significant to the people of South Africa than her marriage to a prince. Meghan revealed that when she married into the Royal Family in 2018, people "rejoiced in the streets".

Still bearing scars of the past: Mandela

The African MP added, "We are still bearing scars of the past. But they were (Mandela's celebrations) a product of the majority of our people being brought out onto the streets to exercise the right of voting for the first time."

"I just had Archie. It was such a cruel chapter. I was scared to go out," Meghan explained in the interview. She then recalled how a South African cast member had pulled her aside. "He looked at me, and he’s just said, 'I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison."

The news was revealed in her most recent interview, in which she spoke candidly about the couple's decision to stand down from royal duties in 2020, saying they were "glad" to leave the UK. Meghan stated during the interview, "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process'. It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision."

Image: AP