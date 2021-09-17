Nepal Acknowledges India For Its Continued Support Towards Infrastructural Development

Nepal acknowledged India for its continued support towards the infrastructural development of the Himalayan nation on Thursday. India expressed its delight at the productive collaboration with the Nepal government and the joint efforts made towards strengthening connectivity infrastructure between the two countries.

The discourse took place during the 4th Joint Project Monitoring Committee on 'Strengthening of Road Infrastructure' in the Terai region of Nepal which was held through video-conferencing. The meeting concluded with both delegations agreeing that the next JPMC meeting would be held on a mutually convenient date as per requirement.

Delegates from India-Nepal talk development issues

The Joint Secretary of the Northern Division of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Anurag Srivastava, along with the Joint Secretary from Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport of Nepal Keshab Kumar Sharma co-chaired the fourth Joint Project Monitoring Committee (JPMC) meet.

The meet evaluated the overall implementation of the Government of India-funded Terai Roads Project in Nepal while expressing pleasure at the satisfactory progress achieved with the fulfilment of 13 out of 14 road packages under the project.

Both nations noted that despite the hazards posed by the COVID pandemic, the initiative has made good progress and has finally reached the final stage of completion.

India's commitment to developing Nepal

It should be noted here that among others, India had committed Rs 500 crore in 2016 for the construction of 10 roads with a total length of 306 km in the Terai region in Nepal. The roads connect the Mahendra Rajmarg also called the East-West Highway to the Indian border, increasing the ease of connectivity between the people of the two countries. Both sides noted that 13 out of the total 14 packages have already been dedicated to the people of Nepal together by the Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport of the Government of Nepal and the Ambassador of India to Nepal on March 31, 2021.

"During the meeting, the Nepali side thanked GoI for the continued support for the development of infrastructure in Nepal, particularly in the area of road connectivity. The Indian side expressed its happiness at the fruitful cooperation with GoN and the joint efforts made towards strengthening connectivity infrastructure between the two countries," a GoI statement read.