Nepal Airport Authorities Receive Hoax Call With False Bomb Alert; Services Resumed

The domestic Terminal of Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday went on high alert after a phone call was received claiming a suspicious object planted inside the terminal but was later termed a hoax, informed Airport authorities. The terminal has been vacated and the search for the suspicious object is presently underway at the home terminal of Nepal’s Tribhuvan Global Airport. The source of the call still remains anonymous and the incident did not affect international flights.

According to Nepali news agency OnlineKhabar, the airport chief Prem Nath Thakur stated that it was a hoax bomb call and security officials haven’t discovered anything suspicious. The Domestic services are reportedly resumed after an all-clear was provided. Another official, speaking to Nepal News, revealed that the airport officials received a call from an unknown person who phoned the authorities and alleged there were 5-6 bombs in the domestic terminal.

PM Modi to visit Lumbini in Nepal on Buddha Jayanti

The latest hoax call to airport authorities came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha in the Bhairahawa district of Nepal on Buddha Jayanti, May 16. His visit would follow Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s India visit last month. According to ANI, sources revealed that, “Only visit to Lumbini is on the agenda. There won’t be any bilateral talks or other engagements in Nepal. The visit will be for less than a day”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a lamp-lighting ceremony at the Maya Devi Temple which also is the birthplace of Gautam Buddha in Nepal,” an official who is aware of the visit, told ANI. PMModi will fly to Kushinagar International Airport from Delhi and then take a chopper to Lumbini in Nepal on May 16.

