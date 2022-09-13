Nepal, China Sign 6-point Agreement After Xi's Confidante Li Zhanshu Arrives In Kathmandu

Nepal and China signed a six-point Memorandum of Understanding in Kathmandu on Monday, September 12. The agreement was signed between the two nations during the official visit of Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, to Nepal, as per ANI. The 67-member delegation led by Li Zhanshu arrived in Kathmandu on Monday, September 13, on a four-day official visit to Nepal.

The agreement was signed between Nepal House of Representatives Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota and Li Zhanshu at an event held at the Parliament building in Kathmandu. The two leaders also held talks and discussed various aspects of bilateral ties. According to the agreement signed between the two leaders, China and Nepal would share information with each other regarding their country's legislative, supervisory and governance practices, as per the ANI report. The MoU signed between the two parliaments of China and Nepal also includes the Belt and Road initiative. The fifth point of the MoU will enable China and Nepal to give priority and facilitate the mutual benefits and commitments between both nations, including the Belt and Road Initiative. Both sides have agreed to bolster cooperation under the framework of international and parliamentary organisations on issues of mutual interest.

Li Zhanshu arrives in Kathmandu

The 67-member delegation led by Li Zhanshu arrived in Kathmandu at the invitation of Nepal's Parliament speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota. During his visit, Li Zhanshu is scheduled to hold a meeting with Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Foreign Minister Dr Narayan Khadka. He is also due to hold a meeting with Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. The visiting Chinese leader will also hold a meeting with the Chairman of Nepal's National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina. The visit of Li Zhanshu comes ahead of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party in October and the general and provincial elections due to be held in Nepal on November 20. Earlier in August, China had announced a grant assistance of Rs 15 million to invest in various projects in Nepal during country's foreign minister Narayan Khadka visit to Qingdao, The Kathmandu Post reported. The announcement regarding the grant assistance was made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP/Twitter/@Sherdeuba