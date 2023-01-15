Nepal Crash: Here's All About Yeti Airlines & Its ATR-72 Aircraft That Crashed In Pokhara

In Nepal, the Yeti airlines aircraft 9N-ANC ATR-72 carrying 68 passengers and four crew members from Kathmandu crashed in Pokhara, at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. As per reports, the rescue operations are underway and the number of casualties is yet to be confirmed, with 44 bodies recovered so far. Here's all about Yeti Airlines and its plane 9N-ANC ATR-72.

Yeti Airlines is an airline based in Nepal, which was established in May 1998 and received the Air Operators Certificate in August of the same year. It was founded by Ang Tshering Sherpa, a Nepali entrepreneur.

Yeti Airlines is a parent company of Tara Air, another Nepal airline which operates scheduled flights and air charter services with a fleet of Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) aircraft, previously provided by Yeti Airlines. Notably, on May 2022, a Tara Air plane carrying 22 people onboard crashed about 12 minutes after takeoff from Pokhara airport, killing all the passengers on it.

Yeti Airlines consists of a fleet consists of six ATR 72-500 planes. According to Yeti Airlines, its ATR 72-500 is a twin-engine turboprop - powered by two Pratt and Whitney PW127 engines and is equipped with Hamilton Sundstrand composite blade propellers. Notably, the number "72" in its name is derived typical standard capacity of 72 passengers. It is pertinent to mention that ATR 72 planes are developed and produced in France and Italy by aircraft manufacturer ATR.

As per reports, the Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft that crashed in Pokhara was using archaic technologies and was not in accordance with international flying standards.