Nepal Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 6 As House Collapses In Doti District

The death toll rose to six after a house collapsed following a massive earthquake in Nepal's Doti district on Wednesday. While speaking to the news agency ANI, the Chief District Officer of Doti, Kalpana Shrestha, confirmed the death of at least six civilians and injuries of five people who were now taking medical treatment in a local hospital. "At least six people were killed and five were injured and were being taken to the hospital. Dozens of house has been damaged with landslides at various locations across the district," she said.

Further, CDO Shrestha said that among the deceased are one female and two children. However, the identities of casualties are yet to be ascertained. Notably, the significant development came as the country witnessed one of the deadliest earthquakes wherein people felt a shock of 6.3 magnitude in the early hours of Wednesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at around 2:12 am (local time) in Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometres. Subsequently, the Nepalese government said the Army has been mobilised in the impacted areas to carry out the search and rescue operations.

Tremors also felt in India's national capital

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Purbichauki Village Council, Ram Prasad Upadhyay, said that the death toll was three but, later, several other deadly incidents were reported from other areas, resulting in the killing of six more people. The tremors were also felt in India's capital New Delhi and its surrounding areas. However, as of now, there were no reports of casualties were reported in the Delhi earthquake. "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," NCS reported. This is the second earthquake in Nepal within 24 hours.

Nepal also underwent an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude in the early morning, of Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred 155 km NE of Kathmandu, Nepal at a depth of 100 kilometres.