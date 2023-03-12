Nepal EC Upholds Nominations Of 4 Candidates Vying For Vice President’s Post

Nepal’s top electoral body said on Sunday it has upheld the nominations of all four candidates, including three women, for the vice-presidential election to be held on March 17.

CPN-UML Vice Chairperson Ashta Laxmi Shakya, Ram Sahaya Yadav and Pramila Kumari Yadav from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and Mamata Jha from Janamat Party are the four candidates vying for the post of Vice-President, according to the Election Commission.

They filed their nominations on Saturday.

As none of the candidates withdrew their candidacies at the time of withdrawal fixed by the Election Commission, their nominations remain valid for the post of vice president, the Election Commission said.

The Election Commission had fixed a deadline of 2:00 pm (local time) on Saturday for the filing of nominations. The election will be held on Friday.

Jha and both Yadavs belong to the Madhesi community and are from the eight-party alliance.

The Madhesi community in Nepal's southern Terai region is mostly of Indian origin.

Like the President, the Vice President is elected by an electoral college comprising the members of the Federal Parliament (House of Representatives and the National Assembly) and the Provincial Assembly.

The Election Commission has published the names of 882 voters for the vice-presidential election. The total weightage of the votes of the 332 voters of the Federal Parliament and 550 voters of the Provincial Assembly adds up to 52,628, thus requiring a candidate to bag at least 26,315 votes to win the election.

In the event that no candidate gets a majority, there is a provision for a revote between the two candidates with the most votes.