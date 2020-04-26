Nepal Extends Lockdown Till May 7 As Coronavirus Cases Soar To 52

Nepal, on April 26 extended its nationwide lockdown till May 7, international media reported citing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s Secretariat. The decision was taken in a meeting of Council of Ministers, which decided a ten-day extension to the lockdown which was scheduled to lapse on April 27. The Himalayan nation has till now reported 52 cases and no deaths due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Nepal thankful to India

Earlier this week, Nepal's Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending 23 tonnes of essential medicines and showing support in the former’s battle with Coronavirus outbreak. Amid the unprecedented global health crisis, while leaders around the world are struggling to flatten the curve of the disease, Oli showed gratitude to PM Modi for his “generous support” and informed that the essential medicines were handed over to Nepal’s Department of Health.

Image credits: AP

