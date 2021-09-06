Nepal: Flash Floods Triggered By Heavy Rains Destroy Over 380 Houses In Kathmandu

According to police, flash floods caused by heavy rains submerged over 380 houses and damaged many residential neighbourhoods in Kathmandu in Nepal on Monday. On Sunday night, heavy rain drenched more than 100 locations in Kathmandu. And, teams from the Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Army rescued more than 138 individuals, according to Sushil Singh Rathore, the Metropolitan Police Office spokesperson.

"Rescue work was carried out at Mulpani settlements on the bank of Manohara River, Kadagari, Teku and Balkhu areas," Rathore said.

The rapid floods have swamped the majority of Kathmandu's human settlements along the river banks. According to officials, 105 mm of rain fell on Kathmandu in four hours. As per the reports, the Metropolitan Police Office said that flash floods have swamped 382 homes. The flash floods inundated areas such as Tankeshwor, Dallu, Teku, Tachal, Balkhu, Naya Buspark, Bhimsensthan, Machha Pokhari, Chabahil, Jorpati, and Kalopul, according to the report. Meanwhile, seven persons were injured on Sunday after being struck by lightning in Betini village, Okhaldhunga district. According to police, the lightning also destroyed a dozen houses.

Flash floods in Bihar due to heavy rainfall

Many areas in Bihar have been entirely flooded in floodwaters due to the state's recent monsoon rains. As a result, schools and institutions are closed, making it impossible for students to study. This, however, does not prevent professors from transferring knowledge to their students. Teachers in Manihari have started holding classes on boats, which is a unique way of teaching students.

Previously, on September 1, the authorities halted rail service between Darbhanga and Samastipur. The Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, has also done an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts, and the state administration is constantly monitoring the situation in the flood-affected areas. A six-member central delegation will tour Bihar's flood-affected villages. Officials from the road transport department, the agriculture department, and health and sanitation officials will be among the team members.

The central team will prepare a report on the damage done to the area and its inhabitants. The final evaluation will be sent to the centre. It is crucial to note that the flood situation has gradually improved in many districts of north Bihar as the water flow from the Kosi and Gandal Barrages has been reduced. Meanwhile, nearly 1500 villages are still dealing with the effects of the floods.

Image Credit: PTI