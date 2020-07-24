Death Toll Mounts To 1,322 In Nepal Floods, 128 Injured

Nepal has been hit with floods and landslides due to incessant rainfall, resulting in at least 132 people losing their lives in past 40 days in the Himalayan country. 53 have been reported missing and 128 injured due to the floods, according to Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRM).

"132 people dead, 128 injured, 53 missing and 998 families affected due to rainfall, landslides and floods in the country as of 23rd July," NDRM said.

The Western Nepal region is said to be the worst affected with Myagdi district reporting 27 deaths in the past two weeks. The flash floods and landslides have caused massive damage to life and property with people being displaced as the landslide have swept away their homes. People are taking refuge in schools and community centres amid nature's fury. Search and rescue operations are being carried on with officials searching in debris to find missing people.

Floods in Assam and Bihar

Just as Nepal, even Indian states of Assam and Bihar have been reeling under disastrous floods. A total of 28.32 lakh people in 26 of the Assam's 33 districts have been affected by the deluge, a government report said. The number of people who have lost their lives in floods and landslides in the northeastern state so far this year has gone up to 119. While 93 of them died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides. Nearly 1.19 lakh hectares of crop area have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA bulletin said.

The flood situation in Bihar also has been grim with over 7.65 lakh people being affected across 10 districts. Thirteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and eight of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are involved in rescue operations as part of which 36,448 people have been evacuated from the marooned areas so far.

(With inputs from agencies)

