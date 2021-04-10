Nepal Foreign Minister Dials Jaishankar Over Delay In Delivery Of Made In India Vaccines

Nepal foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali on Friday raised the issue of delay in receiving a million doses of made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines during a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. Kathmandu was expecting Covishield vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in March, but the delay in delivery has affected the country’s second phase of inoculation drive, Nepali officials said.

The neighbouring country had ordered two million doses from SII, half of which were supplied and used during the first phase of the national inoculation drive. The delay in delivery of the second consignment has left people waiting for more than six weeks for the next jab. Nepal has already made 80% of the payment for the two million doses and the remaining amount will be paid after the next batch of vaccine moves out of SII’s facilities in Pune.

Nepal awaits one million doses to provide the second jab to frontline workers and senior citizens above the age of 65. According to a statement by its foreign ministry, Gyawali requested Jaishankar “for necessary facilitation for the supply of vaccines for Nepal to continue administering the second dose of vaccination for people at highest risk”.

He also expressed gratitude to the Government of India for supporting Nepal in its fight against the pandemic, including through the gift of one million doses of vaccine. Jaishankar assured Gyawali of “continued support to Nepal in its fight against the pandemic, including through the supply of vaccines”, the statement added.

India's vaccine Maitri programme collides with national inoculation drive

Meanwhile, Iran too raised the need to expedite the delivery of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin doses that it has already paid for. The matter was raised in a set of tweets from the Iranian embassy. India’s decision to calibrate vaccine exports while also coping with a surge in domestic infections has affected several countries, including Nepal, the UK, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.