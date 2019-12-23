The Debate
Nepal: Girls Hostel Built With Indian Assistance Inaugurated

Rest of the World News

A girl's hostel was reportedly inaugurated on December 22 for the Nepal Armed Forces school in Kirtipur, Kathmandu, which has been built with Indian assistance.

Nepal

A girl's hostel was inaugurated on December 22 for the Nepal Armed Forces school in Kirtipur, Kathmandu, which has been built with Indian assistance. The hostel was built with an Indian grant of Rs 2.2 crore and is a two-storied girls hostel building comprising 32 rooms including dormitory and one room for warden, bathroom, sanitation facilities for girls on each floor and furniture. The inaugural ceremony was reportedly attended by the Deputy Chief of Mission Ajay Kumar in Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

Dr Ajay Kumar also handed over the building to the school by formally inaugurating it at a ceremony. The inauguration was also attended by Ramesh Maharjan who is the Mayor of Kirtipur, Nagarpalika. Saraswoti Khadka, the Deputy Mayor of Kirtipur Nagarpalika, Ramsharan Paudel, Assistant Inspector General, Armed Police Force Nepal and many others also attended the inauguration ceremony. The APF School, Nepal is an academic institution created under the APF Welfare Service Centre of Nepal Armed Police Force. According to reports, it was established back in 2005 and is located at Champadevi-7 of Kirtipur Municipality in Kathmandu. The school has approximately 21 per cent of girls students and the project was implemented by Nepal APF. 

READ: Four Foreign Nationals Held With Rs 18 Crore Cocaine In Nepal

"The newly built infrastructure is expected to boost the learning environment of students. The Indian government is happy to be associated with the project which complements the effort of the Nepal government in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education," a statement from the Indian Embassy in Nepal said.  

READ: Nepal: Village Chairman Kidnapped By Members Of NCP- A Banned Political Party

India-Nepal joint military exercise

Earlier this month, the India-Nepal joint military exercise ‘Surya Kiran’ which is held in Nepal, focused on the detection of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) on the sixth day of the exercise. The 14th edition of the bilateral annual military exercise at Nepal Army Battle School (NABS) in the Rupendehi district of Nepal began on December 3 and will go on till December 16. The exercise saw a participation of about 300 soldiers from both sides. The objective of the exercise was to conduct a battalion-level combined training between armies of India and Nepal to increase interoperability in jungle warfare and counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain, medical and environmental conservation, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief including aviation aspects. 

(With ANI inputs)

READ: Nepali Parliament Prepping Up To Elect A New Speaker

READ: Certain Elements Inimical To India Use Its Border With Nepal For Infiltration: Amit Shah

