Nepal Government Confirms Safe Return Of 504 Nepalis To Kathmandu From Afghanistan

As many as 504 Nepali citizens have been evacuated from Afghanistan so far. In an official statement on Monday, the Nepal Government has confirmed that the Nepal civilians have safely returned to Kathmandu. Further coordination with other countries is underway to bring back Nepal nationals rescued from the war-torn country and are currently in refugee camps in other countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said that the government was coordinating the return of Nepali citizens who were rescued from Kabul and reached Doha, Dubai, London and New Delhi.

According to the press release issued by the Nepali government, it read, "More Nepali nationals rescued from Afghanistan are in the process of returning to Nepal. So far, a total of 504 Nepali nationals have been rescued from Afghanistan and reached Kathmandu". It further read, "Coordination and facilitation are underway to bring Nepalis living in Doha, Dubai, London, and New Delhi rescued from Afghanistan to Kathmandu. As many as 356 Nepalis have registered their details on the web portal of the Consular Services Department till 5 pm today. "

The statement issued by the Nepal govt said, "cooperation and coordination are being carried out with the rescue teams for the rescue of those who have been rescued for duplication, filling in the details from multiple places of the same person, and reaching the safe destination by verifying the details of the remaining people. The arrival and landing of a civil aviation plane in Kabul have not been opened yet". Meanwhile, all the Nepal nationals whose names are on the list are being contacted by the Nepal government, it further said.

People flee Afghanistan

Ever since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, native Afghans and civilians from other countries have been leaving the country. Nobody in Afghanistan wants to live under the thumb of the Taliban, as the people are not ready to accept their ruthless laws. The Air Force Army of different countries is consistently pulling out more and more people who have been there for more than a week. The evacuation process is going at full throttle.

