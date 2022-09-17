Nepal: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc As Landslides Kill 17, 10 Reported Missing

Heavy downpour in Nepal reportedly triggered several landslides in different areas of the Accham district on Saturday, September 17. Achham is a district located in Sudurpashchim province, about 450 kilometers west of the capital city of Kathmandu. Dan Bahadur Karki, a police spokesperson said that rescuers had pulled the dead and injured from the silt-covered wreckage of at least five houses buried under the mud.

Deputy Chief District Officer Dipesh Rijal informed ANI that the Nepal landslides has claimed the lives of at least 17 people while 10 were successfully rescued. He also confirmed that at least 10 people were still unaccounted for.

Nepal Home Min orders immediate deployment of helicopters for search & rescue ops

Flash floods and landslides are quite common to the landlocked nation which is mainly situated in the Himalayas. Nepal borders Tibet to the north and India to the south. The mountainous terrain of Nepal, makes it more prone to incessant rainfall, especially during the annual monsoon season between June and September.

In the aftermath of the recent calamity, Nepal’s Home minister Bal Krishna Khand has ordered the immediate deployment of helicopters to engage in search and rescue operations and administer relief to the victims.

Flooding of Lasku and Mahakali rivers have further caused damage as two bridges and several houses were reportedly swept away. Further reports suggest that at least two people were killed due to the floods while 11 are still missing in Bangabagad, Darchula district of Nepal.

As per an ANI report, the death toll in Nepal landslides this year has raised to 48 people killed so far while 12 have been reported missing across the country in flash floods and landslides.

Previously in October 2021, flooding of the Karnali catchment in western Nepal had claimed the lives of at least 103 people. On the other hand, floods in the Mahakali River basin, had caused the displacement of nearly 2,600 people. Even the domestic airport in Biratnagar was closed for four days due to flooding of the runway.

Image: PTI