Nepal Includes 'other' Category In Census; LGBTQ Community Upset Over Lack Of Specifics

In a landmark reform, the Nepal Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) has included the 'other gender' category in its census of 2021. The move is seen to open wider gates for the LGBTQ community rights in the Himalayan nation. Nepal is already known for its progressive laws on homosexuality and transgender rights.

The decision to include the 'other' category in the current census was announced by CBS official Dhundi Raj Lamichane in 2020. According to AP, the national census planned for summer 2021 went on trial in several Nepali districts in the month of February 2020. "This is a big step in our campaign. This will help establish our identity as a minority group in Nepal," Sarita K.C, a transgender activist from Mitini Nepal has said in February 2020.

Drawbacks remain amidst progressive policies

Nepal is hailed for its significantly progressive outlook and government policies that have over time aimed to bring the LGBTQ community together. According to the Centre for Law and Policy Research, developments in the field of politics and legality have been an outcome of “protracted efforts” for two consecutive decades. The groundbreaking 2007 judgment amended the Nepalese (interim) Constitution to allow the determination of "self-feeling."

The rights of participation and affirmative measures in census data collection, immigration forms, passports and citizenship certificates were all a part of the trans-empowering movement made by Nepal, wrote AJ Agarwal, a lawyer and alumni of the University of London. Notably, in 2015, Nepal started issuing passports with the 'other' category prominently mentioned in it. In 2013, the South Asian nation passed a ruling to grant citizenship documents with a third gender column. As earlier as in 2007, the country had already passed a law criminalising biases based on gender orientation and sexual discrimination.

According to Al Jazeera, however, a 9,00,000 strong LGBTQ community in a country of 2.9 million people has continued to suffer discrimination based on gender in the job, health, and education sectors. The LGBTQ activists have disparities in society to the lack of access to census data. The unawareness about the size of the population has led to the failure of lobbying for gender rights, Al Jazeera reported. Additionally, the current census also classifies the LGBTQ as a collective third gender and not separate identities under Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer categories.

