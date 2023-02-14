Nepal, India Discuss Collaboration On Water Resources, Energy

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Rajendra Lingden, on Tuesday in a meeting with Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra discussed matters of mutual interests, including cooperation in the energy and water resources sector.

Kwatra, who was on a two-day visit to the Himalayan nation, where he has also served as the ambassador, met Lingden at Singhdurbar here.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests as well as cooperation between the two countries, according to sources close to Lingden.

“The meeting focused on the issues pertaining to cooperation and collaboration between the two countries for the development of the energy and water resources sector,” the source said.

Welcoming Kwatra, who was on his maiden visit to the country after taking charge as the foreign secretary, Lingden, who is also the chairperson of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, extended best wishes for his successful tenure, the sources added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)