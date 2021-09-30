Nepal: Locals Stage Protest Against Chinese Occupation In Humla District

A protest against the Chinese annexation of Nepali territory in the Humla district, as well as Chinese intervention in Nepal's internal affairs, was staged. The protest, which took place at Mahitighar Mandala in Nepal's capital city, was organized by "Loktantrik Yuva Manch" (LYU) and included roughly 200 NGO cadres, according to local media, ANI reported.

The protest was headed by Ram Kishore Singh, President of the LYU, with slogans such as "China, return our land," "China, stop interfering in Nepal's internal affairs," and "Go back China."

Local Residents demand probe

In the Humla District, China has built 12-15 buildings inside the Nepali borders. Local residents have been outraged and have demanded a probe into the incursion.

According to reports, Beijing has surreptitiously constructed structures in the Humla district and has barred people from accessing them.

Former Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli dismissed accusations of Chinese encroachment, claiming that Kathmandu and Beijing have never had a border conflict.

The present government, led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, recently appointed a five-member commission to investigate the China border conflict. The difficulties along the Nepal-China border from Limi Lapcha to Hilsa in Namkha rural municipality in Humla district will be investigated by the committee.

The issue emerged in August 2020

The issue arose in August 2020, when Vishnu Bahadur Lama, the president of the local village council, paid a visit to this area. Nearly 2 kilometres inside Nepal's boundaries, he saw recently constructed buildings by the Chinese PLA.

Humla's Assistant Chief District Officer (CDO), Dalbahadur Hamal, began an investigation after the matter became public. He had verified China's incursion into Nepali land.

A 19-member delegation led by former minister Jeewan Bahadur Shahi, formed of local politicians, civil society representatives, and media, performed an 11-day field inspection amid conflicting allegations of boundary encroachment.

China has established physical infrastructure inside Nepal's territory, has unilaterally replaced international border pillars 11, 12, and is blocking residents from entering places within Nepal's territory, according to the team.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI