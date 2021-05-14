Nepal: Mild Cases Of COVID-19 Reported Among Climbers, Expedition Agency Confirms

An expedition organisation in Nepal has confirmed fresh cases of coronavirus infection amongst the mountaineering teams arriving in the country. Speaking to ANI, Mingma Sherpa, Chairman of Seven Summit Treks said that there were positive cases detected amongst climbers, but none with severe symptoms. This comes days after Nepal’s Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation denounced reports of COVID infections in mountaineers, urging people to refrain from getting swayed by misinformation.

"Many of the climbers tested positive, their report now is negative and they have returned back to the mountains again. There are no serious cases (of coronavirus) in the mountains as of now. There are positive cases but not serious and nobody has died there due to the virus," Sherpa told ANI.

Nepal denies infection

Earlier on May 7, Nepal’s Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation denied COVID infections in mountaineers urging the media to report only that information that comes from official channels. "Concerned communication officers have been assigned and stationed in the area. Communication officers are in contact with the group leaders and have been constantly surveying the situation there. They haven't confirmed any (COVID-19) case or condition of existing threat out there," it said.

Nepal is currently battling a gruesome second wave of coronavirus infection and has reported over 431,191 COVID cases and 4,466 deaths since the outbreak. Recently, the country's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that the country is battling a new and brutal wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. He also appealed to the UK and other developed nations to urgently provide his country with essential medical items, life-saving drugs and vaccines to combat the pandemic, PTI reported.

"Nepal’s history is one of hardship and struggle, yet this pandemic is pushing even us to our limits. The number of infections is straining the healthcare system; it has become tough to provide patients with the hospital beds that they need," PTI quoted Oli citing his oped in the Guardian.

Representative Image: Pixabay