Nepal: Monsoon Fury Wreaks Havoc In Sindhupalchok District ; 5 Dead And 38 Missing

Nepal has been hit with floods and landslides due to incessant rainfall, resulting in several people losing their lives in the past 2 months in the Himalayan country. On early Friday morning, the monsoon fury killed at least five people and 38 went missing after torrential rain caused a landslide in Sindhupalchok district of Nepal.

Pratap Lama, Ward chief of Lama Tole said that landslide has swept more than one dozen houses in Jugal-2 Lama Tole

"We have found five bodies from the debris after the landslide swept houses this morning at around 6:30. Around 38 people are unaccounted for while eight have sustained serious injuries during the incident," Pratap Lama, Ward chief of Lama Tole, confirmed ANI.

However, this is the second spell of rains that wreaked havoc in Nepal. A few weeks back, 53 people had been reported missing and 128 injured due to the floods, according to Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRM).

"132 people dead, 128 injured, 53 missing and 998 families affected due to rainfall, landslides and floods in the country as of 23rd July," NDRM said.

The Western Nepal region is said to be the worst affected with Myagdi district reporting 27 deaths in the past two weeks. The flash floods and landslides have caused massive damage to life and property with people being displaced as the landslide have swept away their homes. People are taking refuge in schools and community centres amid nature's fury. Search and rescue operations are being carried on with officials searching in debris to find missing people.

Floods in Assam and Bihar

Meanwhile, just as Nepal, even Indian states of Assam and Bihar have been reeling under disastrous floods. Lakhs of people in 26 of the Assam's 33 districts have been affected by the deluge, a government report said. The number of people who have lost their lives in floods and landslides in the northeastern state so far soared this year. Nearly 1.19 lakh hectares of crop area have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA bulletin said.

The flood situation in Bihar also has been grim with over 77 lakh people being affected across 10 districts. Thirteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and eight of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are involved in rescue operations.

