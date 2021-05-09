Nepal Lawmakers Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of PM's Floor Test

Ahead of Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's vote of confidence, which is scheduled for May 10, at least 25 Members of Parliament have tested positive for COVID-19, the Parliament Secretariat confirmed to ANI. Secretariat's spokesperson Rojnath Pandey said that over 200 honourable Members of Parliament underwent a test for COVID-19, out of which 18 tested positive. Eight MPs, who had undergone tests on their own, were also added to the list that takes the total number of infected members in Lower House to 26. One member of the Upper House also tested positive, Rojnath Pandey confirmed to ANI over the phone.

RT-PCR (Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests conducted from Wednesday to Friday ahead of Monday's special session confirmed infection in 26 members of parliament, reports ANI news agency.

Rojnath Pandey said a total of 1,235 people underwent tests over three days and there's confirmation that 160 have tested positive for the virus while the reports of 54 other members of parliament are awaited. Pandey also said that the final number of COVID-19 infected MPs can only be ascertained after reports of 54 others will come. Coronavirus tests were conducted of MPs along with the staff of Parliament building, security officials, parliamentary reporters among others.

The official added that discussions have been conducted to ensure the voting right of every lawmaker on Monday's floor test despite being tested positive for COVID-19. Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will seek a vote of confidence from Parliament on May 10 in his bid to stay in power. With the withdrawal of the CPN - Maoist Centre, PM Oli now heads a minority government falling short of 15 votes to reach a simple majority.

"We are holding talks with health experts about possibilities and arrangements that can be made for corona virus-infected Members of Parliament. House Speaker and health officials are working on a possible way. We want to ensure the voting right of every lawmaker on Monday's floor-test," secretary at Parliament Secretariat Gopinath Yogi said.

Chief Minister of Gandaki Province resigns

Ahead of the key vote in parliament, Chief Minister of Nepal's Gandaki Province, Prithivi Subba Gurung resigned from his post on May 9. He was set to face no-confidence-motion. In his resignation letter, Gurung claimed that "no environment to work in the province" is the reason behind his decision to step down from the post.

"CM Gurung submitted his resignation to Province Chief (Governor) Sita Paudel which already has been approved," CPN-UML's chief whip in the province, Maya Nath Adhikari confirmed ANI over the phone.

