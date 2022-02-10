Nepal Opposition MP Asks Govt To Make Report On Border Issue With China Public At Earliest

During a parliament session in Nepal on February 8, an opposition party MP from Karnali Province urged Nepal's federal government to publicize the report on the border issue with China as soon as possible. Dal Rawal, a CPN-UML Province Assembly member from Humla District, urged that the Federal Government disclose the report that was presented in September without additional delay.

"Regarding border issue with our neighbouring nation China in the Humla District, the Government of Nepal had formed an investigating committee. Earlier committee formed in 2073 (2016/17) had ruled out any problems in the border but the last one (2020) had pointed out some issues regarding border (with China) especially in the Kit area, which lies near Hilsa where a canal was built unilaterally," Rawal stated, ANI reported.

Later, after heightened surveillance by Nepal Police, the construction was disassembled, concerns such as these were highlighted in the report, which stated that there are border issues, as reported by BBC Nepali Service, according to the province MP. He also argued that the government study on such matters falls under every citizen's right to know about it, and he asked the federal government to make it public.

"From honorable Province House Speaker this Assembly and Karnali Government, I want to question Federal Government why has the report been kept confidential after making expenses for study. The report should be publicized at its earliest so that sovereign Nepali citizens and locals of Karnaliand people of Humla would get to know the findings. If there are any issues then it should be dealt diplomatically," he further added.

China accused of pushing into Western Nepal along shared border

China has been accused of pushing into Western Nepal along their shared border, according to a leaked Nepal government report commissioned last September. The government commissioned the research in September of last year after claims surfaced that China had been trespassing in the Humla area. The Joint Secretary of the Home Ministry constituted the committee to investigate the Nepal-China boundary issue.

The committee researched border pillars, particularly in the Limi valley, and preliminary findings revealed that Nepal and China had major border concerns. The report is presently pending at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, despite overwhelming evidence on the ground. The report has already been submitted to the Home Ministry by the committee. The Chinese side had crossed the boundary, according to the report, and the two sides should work together to settle the matter.

On Tuesday, Government spokesman Gyanendra Bahadur Karki responded to a recent UK media article by saying that the issue should be dealt with based on facts, not reports and that Kathmandu would investigate the subject and give an official statement later. During the previous KP Oli-led government, boundary encroachment was said to have increased in Humla. However, according to a research conducted in 2016, then-Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali stated that the structures were built on Chinese soil.

Similarly, the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu stated that the structures were built on Chinese soil and that Nepal and China do not have a border issue. However, the Nepali Congress, the country's major opposition party at the time, issued a statement accusing the administration of attempting to conceal the border issue despite the proof.

(With inputs from agencies)