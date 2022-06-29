Nepal: Pani Puri Sale Prohibited In Lalitpur Metropolitan City; Here's The Reason

The sale of Pani Puri has recently been prohibited in Lalitpur Metropolitan City, the fourth most populous city of Nepal after cholera instances have increased in the Kathmandu Valley. Following the discovery of cholera bacteria in the water used in Pani Puri, the Lalitpur Metropolitan City (LMC) decided to ban its sale and distribution in the city on Saturday, June 25. As per the Ministry of Health and Population, seven additional individuals in the Kathmandu Valley have tested positive for the cholera disease, bringing the total number of cholera patients in the Valley to 12.

Furthermore, five instances of cholera have been found in Kathmandu Metropolis, and one case each in Chandragiri and Budhanilkantha Municipalities, citing Chumanlal Dash, head of the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division under the Health Ministry, PTI reported.

Nepal bans Pani Puri

According to Municipal Police Chief Sitaram Hachethu, the metropolis has taken internal measures to prevent the Pani Puri selling and distribution in congested areas and in the corridor region due to an elevated risk of cholera outbreak in the Valley.

The Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital in Teku is actively treating the infected patients. Five cases of the disease were previously discovered around the capital city. The two sick individuals have already received medical attention and been released, PTI reported.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health and Population has asked the citizens to seek prompt medical attention at the closest hospital if they exhibit any cholera symptoms. The Nepali government has further urged everyone to exercise caution and alertness since diarrhea, cholera, and other water-borne illnesses are on the rise, particularly during the summer and rainy months.

Symptoms of Cholera

A bacterial illness called cholera is frequently transmitted by tainted water. The extreme diarrhea as well as dehydration brought on by cholera. Even in previously healthy individuals, cholera can be lethal if ignored within a few hours. When people are forced to live in crowded conditions without proper sanitation due to poverty, conflict, or natural calamities, the possibility of a cholera outbreak is at its maximum, as per a Mayo Clinic report.

It is simple to treat cholera; with a quick and low-cost rehydration method, death from severe dehydration can be avoided. Most cholera cases display symptoms of mild to severe diarrhea. It also displays symptoms like dehydration, Nausea and vomiting, among others.

(Image: ANI/ Pixabay/ Representative Image)