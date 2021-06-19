Nepal Parliament Dissolved According To Constitutional Provisions: Prez To SC

Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari has told the Supreme Court that the House of Representatives has been dissolved under constitutional provisions. She said that neither the court can overturn its decision in the matter, nor can it do the judicial review. For the second time in just five months, Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the lower house of the Nepal parliament on May 22.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari defends her decision in SC

President Bhandari announced to hold snap elections on 12 and 19 November. In the clarification on behalf of the President, Article-76 of the Constitution has been cited, under which no action of the President can become the subject of a petition. It cannot even become a matter of judicial review. President Bhandari referred to Clause 16 of the Remunerations and Benefits of the President and Vice President Act-2017 that gives immunity to the President. At present, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is leading a minority government after losing the trust vote in the House of Representatives.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli on June 17 defended his government’s decision to dissolve the House of Representatives in the Supreme Court. He also told the apex court that it is not the judiciary’s call to appoint a prime minister. As per reports, Oli told the apex court of the country that it cannot undertake legislative and executive functions of the state. While the President and Prime Minister defended their decisions, Speaker Sapkota has called the House dissolution an unconstitutional move.

The Supreme Court of Nepal had issued a show-cause notice to the Office of the Prime Minister and the President’s Office to produce a written response within 15 days. Nearly 30 writ petitions including the one by the Opposition alliance have been filed against the dissolution of the House of Representatives in Nepal in the apex court. The Supreme Court has also started hearing on the case and regular hearings will reportedly resume from June 23.

