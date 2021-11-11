Nepal: Pashupatinath-Kashi Vishwanath Amrit Mahotsav Motorcycle Rally Kicks Off

Nepal's Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale and India's Ambassador to Kathmandu Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Thursday jointly flagged off the Pashupatinath-Kashi Vishwanath Amrit Mahotsav motorcycle rally. Around 50 Indian and Nepali motorcycle enthusiasts took part in the rally, which aims to highlight the strong and timeless people-to-people ties that exist between New Delhi and Kathmandu. Besides, it also intends to raise awareness among youth regarding the shared religious and cultural heritage between the two countries, stated the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

Ale spoke on the age-old cultural history and civilizational links between India and Nepal while wishing the participants success in their journey. "Language, literature, religion, culture and living lifestyles have strengthened relations between the two nations," the Minister was quoted as saying by ANI. On November 13, participants of the rally will worship at Dashashvamedha ghat and offer 'Swachchata Sharamdan' to spread the message of cleanliness. Ambassador Kwatra urged the youth of India and Nepal to cherish and preserve their shared cultural wealth. He also spoke about the special relationship between Kathmandu and Kashi and the role played by the two ancient temples - Pashupatinath and Kashi Vishwanath - in bringing the people of the two countries together.

Participants of the rally will also travel to Motihari

"Your travel is set to start from one sacred site to the other- from Pashupatinath to Kashi Vishwanath. These two places if assumed in general are names of religious sites but on the other aspect, it is the main identity between the two nations," Kwatra stated. The Pashupatinath Temple's Chief Priest, Mool Bhatta, was also present at the event and blessed the participants before they embarked on their journey. Participants of the rally will also travel to Motihari, a famous site in India's freedom movement where Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi launched the Champaran Satyagraha in 1917.

It should be mentioned here that the participants will also travel to Sarnath, where Lord Budha preached his first sermon after attaining enlightenment. In addition, they will also pay a visit to Gorakhnath Math, a sacred Hindu and Buddhist temple venerated by both Indians and Nepalese. The event is being organised by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu in collaboration with Royal Enfield Kathmandu as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' an initiative to honour and commemorate India's 75th year of independence and the extraordinary progress of its people.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: Twitter/@IndiaInNepal