Nepal Plane Crash: 5 Indians, 4 Russians, 2 South Koreans On Board Among Others

Nepal's civil aviation authority has confirmed that five Indians were onboard the plane that crashed in Pokhara on Sunday, January 15. Additionally, there were four Russian nationals, two South Koreans and one national each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France. The Indian Embassy is in touch with local authorities and is monitoring the situation.

A Nepal Army spokesperson said 14 bodies have been recovered from the site of the crash. According to latest reports, there is little probability of there being any survivors.

Anil Rajbhar, Abhishek Kushwaha, Sanjay Jaiswal, Sonu Jaiswal and Vishal Sharma were the names of the Indian passengers who were on the plane.

Nepal PM 'saddened'

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal condoled the loss of lives in the plane crash and said he is saddened by the tragic accident. “I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident of Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72, which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with passengers. I sincerely appeal to the security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government and the general public to start an effective rescue,” the Nepal PMO tweeted.

Dahal reached the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu soon after the accident.

Similar incident last year

This is the second such air crash in Nepal in less than a year. In May last year, a Tara Air 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft crashed in Nepal's Kowang village in Mustang district after taking off from Pokhara city. Four Indians had died in the crash.