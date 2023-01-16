Nepal Plane Crash: Army Handovers Black Box & Flight Data Recorder To Aviation Authorities

The black box from the crashed Yeti Airlines aircraft was retrieved on Monday, a day after the flight got involved in a fatal accident in Nepal’s Pokhara, killing at least 68 people onboard. Found by the Nepal Army, the box containing vital flight information was handed over to officials of the Civil Aviation Authority. The flight data recorder was also given to the authorities.

On the morning of Sunday, a Yeti Airlines plane carrying 72 passengers and crew crashed in Pokhara minutes before it was scheduled to touch down at the airport. At least 68 bodies have been recovered so far and there have been no reports of survivors yet at the site of the crash.

The bodies that have been identified have now been sent for post-mortem as per protocol. "Bodies of passengers, whose identities have been established, have been sent for post-mortem,” Anil Kumar Shahi, Assistant Chief District Officer of Kaski, Nepal, told ANI.

“A group of experts also has arrived at the spot. The bodies will be handed over to the families here but those of the crew members, foreigners and the ones yet to be identified will be sent to Kathmandu this evening," he added.

Pokhara plane crash

"Till last evening (Sunday) we had collected 63 bodies and shifted them to a hospital while 3 were spotted but could not be retrieved. Today (Monday), we recovered 6 more bodies. Three more are missing and a search is underway to retrieve these bodies at the earliest," Shahi continued.

Sunday’s deadly crash is unlikely to have left behind any survivors, as per the police. "It's unlikely there will be any survivors," spokesperson Tek Prasad Rai told the BBC, adding that a search operation is still underway. Nepal Army also revealed that no survivors were found at the scene. "We haven't rescued anyone alive from the crash site," said Nepal Army Spokesperson Krishna Prasad Bhandari.