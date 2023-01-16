Nepal Plane Crash: Black Box Found, Police Say 'unlikely There Will Be Any Survivors'

A black box has been retrieved from the Yeti Airlines aircraft that crashed on the morning of Sunday in Nepal’s Pokhara. The instrument, which is one of the most crucial tellers of the cause behind air accidents, is likely to reveal what transpired in the ill-fated flight moments before it nosedived, killing at least 68 people on board.

The bodies of the people who died in the crash will be given to their respective kin on Monday, PTI reported citing a local newspaper. The black box of the crashed 9N-ANC ATR-72 flight was found at the site of the crash, according to a statement by Sher Bath Thakur, an airport official in the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu.

Essentially, a black box is key in finding the reason behind a crash as it records all flight data via an algorithm. It documents several parameters of the concerned flight, such as altitude, fuel flow, airspeed, and vertical acceleration. The instrument is bright orange in color, which makes it easier to spot for authorities investigating the crash site.

No survivors found so far

Out of the 72 passengers and crew on board, it is highly unlikely that anyone survived, according to the police. "It's unlikely there will be any survivors," spokesperson Tek Prasad Rai told the BBC, adding that search and rescue personnel were looking for body remains at the scene.

Earlier today, Nepal Army also confirmed that it was unable to find any survivors at the crash site. "We haven't rescued anyone alive from the crash site," said Nepal Army Spokesperson Krishna Prasad Bhandari. Meanwhile, Nepalese carrier Yeti Airlines said that in the wake of the tragedy, it has cancelled all flights that were scheduled for Monday.

"In mourning for the passengers who lost their lives in the accident of Yeti Airlines 9N ANC ATR 72 500, we would like to inform you that all regular flights of Yeti Airlines for 16th January 2023 have been cancelled,” the airline said on its official Twitter account after the crash.

(With inputs from agencies)