Nepal Plane Crash: Black Box Key To Finding Crash Cause; What Is It And How Does It Work?

A Yeti Airlines plane carrying 68 passengers and four crew members crashed just before landing two kilometres away from the Pokhara Airport in Nepal. Rescue operations are underway. The Nepal government has ordered the formation of a five-member committee to carry out the investigation to determine the reason behind the Pokhara plane crash. This committee of experts is likely to search for the 'black box' of the plane to find out what exactly transpired onboard the plane moments before it crashed.

What is a black box and how does it work?

(A 'black box'; Image: AP)

A 'black box' is an instrument that records the performance of an aircraft and flight parameters, including factors such as airspeed, altitude, vertical acceleration and fuel flow. It actually comprises two components -- the flight data recorder (FDR) and a cockpit voice recorder (CVR). Apart from the FDR, the CVR, as the name suggests, records conversations inside the cockpit between the pilots and their exchanges with air traffic control. What's worth noting is that the CVR only has two hours of cockpit recording, which is replaced by new data at a fixed period and the FDR stores up to 25 hours of flight data.

Black boxes are generally fitted at the tail end of a plane because it is most likely to survive after a crash. These instruments are extremely durable as they can withstand impact of 3,400 Gs (gravitational acceleration), temperatures up to 1,100 °C and underwater pressure felt at 20,000 feet depth. However, black boxes are not black but generally deep orange in colour.

In case of the flight ANC ATR 72, the investigators will now try to find the black box to confirm if the plane was flying at an acceptable altitude. According to a graph detailing the flight's altitude, the plane was flying at 1,24,900 feet, much higher than the acceptable limits of 31,000-38,000 feet. Recovery of the black box would also help in finding if the pilots faced any other issues such as low fuel or communication glitches during the flight.