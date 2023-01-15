Nepal Plane Crash: EAM Jaishankar Expresses Grief; 'Thoughts With Affected Families'

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar expressed his grief over the tragic plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday. “Deeply grieved on hearing about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. Our thoughts are with the affected families,” Jaishankar tweeted along with helpline numbers of the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

On the morning of January 15, a flight carrying 68 passengers and four crew members crashed near the Pokhara international airport. The ATR 72 aircraft was a 72-seater aircraft of Yeti Airlines and was flying from Kathmandu to the Pokhara. Authorities in Nepal have confirmed the death of 68 people in the accident.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Daha called an emergency cabinet meeting following the crash.

China and US express grief

China and the United States also condoled the loss of lives. The US embassy in Nepal took to Twitter saying: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic Yeti Airlines crash in Pokhara this morning. We are monitoring the situation carefully. We are currently not aware of any US citizens on board. Our hearts go out to the victims and families.”

The Chinese ambassador in Nepal, Cheng Song, tweeted: “Very shocked to learn that a Yeti Airlines aircraft crashed in Pokhara, resulting in heavy casualties. At this difficult time, our thoughts are with Nepali people. I would like to express my deep condolences to the victims, and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families."

The flight that crashed had five Indian nationals on board, along with four Russians, two Koreans, one Irish, one Argentinian, and one French national.

Helpline Numbers

The Indian Embassy in Nepal released helpline numbers after five Indians died in the Yeti Airlines plane crash on Sunday in Pokhra.

Helplines of Embassy:

I) Kathmandu: Shri Diwakar Sharma:+977-9851107021



II) Pokhara: Lt Col Shashank Tripathi: +977-9856037699



The Indian embassy is in touch with the Nepalese authorities and is reviewing the current situation.