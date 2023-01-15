Nepal Plane Crash: Full Passenger Manifest Of Fatal Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72 Accessed

An aircraft of Yeti airlines carrying 68 passengers and four crew members crashed in Pokhara, Nepal at around 11 am on Sunday, January 15. As per Yeti Airlines spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula who spoke to The Kathmandu Post, "A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport."

Here is the full list of passengers

Republic has obtained the complete flight manifest of the Yeti Airlines aircraft that crashed. According to the airport authority, the flight was carrying 53 Nepalese, five Indians, four Russians, two Koreans, one Irish, one Argentinian, and one French national onboard.

