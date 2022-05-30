Nepal's Crashed Plane Located In Mustang Day After It Went Missing With 22 People Onboard

Following adverse weather conditions and loss of daylight, the search and rescue operations which were halted on Sunday have now been resumed on Monday morning. All the helicopters deployed for the operations of the crashed Tara Air’s 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft were called off on Sunday evening in Nepal's Mustang district.

The helicopters have already reached the site and have also physically located the site of the crashed aircraft. Informing about the same, the Nepal Army Spokesperson has taken to Twitter and said that the search and rescue troops have located the crash site and more details are now awaited.

Nepal plane crash | Search operations resumed in morning after it was halted yesterday due to snowfall: Nepal Army



Helicopters deployed for search & rescue operation for crashed Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft called off after the snowfall in Mustang district. pic.twitter.com/mm0DkQHTJ4 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

In addition to that, the Nepal Army has also shared the plane crash site located at Sanosware, Thasang-2, Mustang. The image clearly shows the shattered remains of the crashed plane. The troops are soon expected to launch search operations for the missing passengers. The number of casualties is yet to be confirmed.

#UPDATE | Nepal Army shares the plane crash site at Sanosware, Thasang-2, Mustang pic.twitter.com/e025zewTdt — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Rescue operations halted due to snowfall

Following the tragic plane crash incident in Nepal, rescue operations that were carried out on Sunday were called off due to snowfall and also lack of visibility. Informing about the same, Premnath Thakur, General Manager of Tribhuvan International Airport told ANI, “Due to the snowfall at the possible air crash site, the search and rescue operation has been called off for today. All the helicopters deployed for search and rescue operations have been called back to bases."

Notably, while the Union Home Ministry has deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara for engaging in the operation for the missing aircraft, the Nepal Army chopper is also being prepared to be deployed for the search, Phadindra Mani Pokharel, spokesperson for Home Ministry told ANI.

The tragic incident took place on Sunday morning when Tara Air’s 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft carrying 22 passengers, including 4 Indians and 3 Japanese nationals lost contact at around 9:55 AM after reaching the Lete area of Mustang following which it went missing. The plane was travelling from Pokhara to Jomsom.

As per the locals, the plane had crashed at the mouth of the Lamche river under the landslide of Manapathi Himal following the Nepal Army launched immediate search operations.



