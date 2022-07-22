Nepal PM Congratulates Droupadi Murmu; Says Ties With India Will Reach 'newer Heights'

Droupadi Murmu, who emerged victorious in the Presidential elections and is set to become the 15th President of India, received a congratulatory message from Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate bagged a landslide win against Opposition's Yashwant Sinha. The 64-year-old scripted history to become the country’s first tribal President, after receiving over 64% of the valid votes in a day-long counting of ballots of MPs and MLAs.

As wishes poured in for Murmu on Thursday, Deuba took to Twitter and said, “On behalf of the govt & people of Nepal, I would like to extend warmest congratulations to Smt Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. I am confident that the excellent bilateral relations between Nepal & India will see newer heights in the days ahead.”

PM Modi meets Murmu following her clear win; extends congratulations

While chief ministers, governors and party leaders united in celebrating Murmu’s victory and hailed the boost to the country’s women empowerment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President-elect on Thursday and congratulated the 64-year-old. PM Modi met Murmu at her residence along with BJP president JP Nadda and facilitated the new President. Earlier, on Twitter, the PM had said, “I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy.”

“Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey,” PM Modi had added. “Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji's life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden.”

India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!



Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

Met Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji and congratulated her. pic.twitter.com/ALdJ3kWSLj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

Image: PTI