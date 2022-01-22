Nepal PM Deuba Calls For Three-tier Elections Within A Year

Nepal will hold three-tier elections within a year, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba announced on Friday, urging the country’s electoral body to start preparing for the polls.

Addressing the nation for the first time after he assumed the top executive post six months ago, Deuba said the tasks performed by the coalition government within a short period had created a strong foundation for political stability, good governance and prosperity for the country.

"We have a responsibility to conduct the three-tier elections. I urge all concerned to initiate all the necessary works concerning the elections," he said, without specifying a date.

The tenure of the existing Parliament, as well as local bodies and provinces, is expiring by next year.

"We cannot remain satisfied at the current pace of development, as there is a need to move forward in the journey of development and prosperity in this age of competition," Deuba, also president of the ruling Nepali Congress, said.

“After I took charge of the government, initiatives have been taken to attain high and equitable economic development, promote productive economy, improve supply situation, control price hike, check corruption and promote export business by increasing exportable goods based on domestically available raw materials,” he said.

The prime minister also urged the people to cooperate with the government and strictly abide by the health protocols to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country recently hit by a third wave of coronavirus infection.

He also reiterated the government's commitment to vaccinate the entire eligible population against coronavirus before mid-April.

Deuba took the oath of office and secrecy on July 13 for a record fifth time, a day after a five-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives for the second time in five months.

The lower house was unconstitutionally dissolved by President Bidya Devi Bhandari for the second time in five months on May 22 at the recommendation of then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Deuba won the vote of confidence on the first day of the restored House session.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)