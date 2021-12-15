Nepal PM Deuba Selected As New National Congress President After Winning Confidence Vote

Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday logged a remarkable victory in the ongoing General Convention for the election of the President of the Nepali Congress. PM Deuba secured a majority of 2,733 votes out of 4,623 votes that were cast, ANI reported citing election officer Sunil Pandey. The outcome of the trust votes paved the way for PM Deuba to reinstate his seat for the second tenure.

"Election body is yet to announce results officially but PM Deuba has been elected for the second tenure as the Party President," election officer Pandey said in a statement. As per reports, the 75-year-old Nepali PM party presidency was challenged by five other contestants Dr Shekhar Koirala alongside three other candidates running for president of the Nepali Congress. While Dr. Koirala secured 1,702 votes, other candidates like Bimalendra Nidhi, Prakash Man Singh and Kalyan Gurung bagged 249, 371 and 22 votes, respectively in the first round of the 14th General Convention of Nepal Congress. Meanwhile, voting for the second round is underway and so far no candidate has recieved 50% of the votes, ANI reported.

More about PM Sher Bahadur Deuba

Sher Bahadur Deuba was sworn in as Prime Minister of Nepal on July 13, 2021, after the country's apex court ruled in his favour. The verdict came against the plea filed by the opposition alliance comprising of 146 signatures of parliamentarians. After much deliberation over the content of the letter of appointment, PM Deuba recieved a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives under Article 76 (5) of the Nepal Constitution. The court decision came as a major glow to Deuba's opposition PM candidate KP Sharma Oli, who dubbed the court ruling "improper," later accepting it in writing.

Born on June 13, 1946, Nepali PM Deuba has remained active in politics since his college days. He served as the President of the Nepal Students' Union for a long time before he was jailed for 9 years for protesting against King Mahendra's autocratic rule. Deuba was elected to the House of Representatives in 1991 and also served as Minister of Home Affairs in Girija Prasad Koirala-led government. The incumbent Nepal Congress supremo has also been elected PM for 4 terms, although, not consecutively. Kathmandu under Deuba has actively sought support from New Delhi and over time invited Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders for engaging in party-to-party exchanges and interactions.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: AP)