Nepal PM Deuba Set To Visit India Next Week; Varanasi In Itinerary, Says Sources

In a key development, Nepalese Prime Minister Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba is scheduled to visit India from April 1-3, sources informed ANI on Saturday. According to media reports, Deuba will first hold a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2. Moreover, there are also reports suggesting that the leaders will visit the spiritual capital of India, Varanasi. Notably, this will be Deuba's first visit to New Delhi after becoming the Prime Minister earlier in July last year. However, he had last visited India in 2017 in his capacity as Prime Minister.

The visit also holds significance as it was scheduled nearly four days after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi concluded his three-day Nepal visit. According to the official familiar with the matter, the visit would provide an opportunity for both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations including development and economic partnership, trade, cooperation in the health sector, power, connectivity, people to people links and other prevalent issues of mutual interest. It is pertinent to mention here that the Nepalese Prime Minister was earlier scheduled to visit New Delhi in January this year, however, his visit was cancelled after a planned business summit in Gujarat was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian embassy organises entrepreneurship conclave in Nepal ahead of PM Deuba's visit

Earlier in January, Deuba was scheduled to travel to India to partake in a business summit in Gujarat. But the trip was eventually cancelled after the summit was postponed in the wake of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Notably, the Indian Prime Minister and his Nepalese counterpart had last met in Glasgow year on the sidelines of the UN climate conference last year. Ahead of the meeting, the Indian Embassy in Nepal organised the International Entrepreneurship Conclave with an aim to connect the young entrepreneurs of India and Nepal on March 23, Wednesday. In a press release, the Indian Embassy said that the event was part of the year-long celebrations to mark India’s 75th year of independence under “Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. In the official release, the Indian Embassy said that the initiative assembles innovators, dignitaries and thought leaders from both countries and added that its motive is to connect "entrepreneurial minds of India and Nepal".

