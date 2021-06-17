Nepal PM Oli Writes To SC, Defends Govt's Decision To Dissolve House Of Representatives

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli on June 17 not only defended his government’s decision to dissolve the House of Representatives but also told the Supreme Court that it not the judiciary’s call to appoint a premier. As per reports, Oli told the apex court of the country that it cannot undertake the legislative and executive functions of the state. For the second time in just five months, Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the lower house of Nepali parliament on May 22 and announced snap elections on November 12 and November 19. Oli is presently leading a minority government after losing a trust vote in the House.

As per the report, Oli sent a written response to Supreme Court on Thursday after on June 9 the apex court issued a show-cause notice to the Office of the Prime Minister and the President’s Office to produce a written response within 15 days. Nepal PM said that the judiciary cannot appoint the country’s Prime Minister as it can’t meddle with other functions of the state. The Himalayan Times reported that the Nepal Supreme Court received Oli’s written response via the Office of the Attorney General on Thursday.

"The Court’s duty is to interpret the Constitution and the existing laws, it cannot play the role of the legislative or the executive bodies," Oli said.

"Appointment of a Prime Minister is absolutely a political and an executive process," the 69-year-old embattled leader emphasised.

Oli defended Nepal President’s involvement

Additionally, Oli also defended the involvement of the Nepali President in this entire matter and said that Article 76 of the constitution of the country grants the sole right to appoint a Prime Minister to the President only. He wrote, “As per Article 76 (5), there is no such provision of a person gaining or losing a vote of confidence in the House being examined by the legislative or the judiciary.”

However, in a move against the dissolution of the House of Representatives in Nepal, nearly 30 writ petitions including the one by the Opposition alliance have been filed in the apex court. The Supreme Court has also started hearing on the case and regular hearings will reportedly resume from June 23.

Nepal’s political landscape has been rocked since December 20, 2020, when Bhandari dissolved the House and announced fresh elections on April 30 and May 10 on the recommendation of Oli amid the tiff within the ruling Nepal Communist Praty (NCP). It was followed by the apex court reinstating the dissolved House in February while Oli was bracing himself for snap polls. Oli defended his decision to dissolve the House again flagging a potential “parallel government” that some leaders were attempting.

IMAGE: PTI