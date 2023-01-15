Nepal PM Prachanda Expresses Sorrow Over Airline Crash, Reaches Kathmandu Airport

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' expressed his sorrow and appealed for an effective rescue of passengers of the Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72 plane crash in Pokhara. Taking to his Twitter handle, Nepalese PM “Prachanda” reacted to the tragic air accident that occurred on Sunday. He has also called on an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the fallout and spearhead rescue operations.

"I am deeply saddened by the sad and tragic accident of Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72 which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with passengers. I sincerely appeal to the security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government and the general public to start an effective rescue," he tweeted.

As per sources, the Nepal PM and Home Minister Ravi Lamichhane, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, have reached the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu after the crash.

काठमाडौंबाट यात्रु लिएर पोखराका लागि उडेको यती एयरलाइन्सको एएनसी एटीआर ७२ जहाजको दुखद् र त्रासदीपूर्ण दुर्घटनाप्रति गहिरो दुःख व्यक्त गर्दछु। प्रभावकारी उद्दारमा लाग्न सुरक्षाकर्मी, नेपाल सरकार सम्पूर्ण निकाय र आम जनसमुदायमा हार्दिक अपील गर्दछु। — PMO Nepal (@PM_nepal_) January 15, 2023

Nepal plane crash

An aircraft of Yeti airlines carrying 68 passengers and four crew members crashed in Pokhara, Nepal at around 11 am on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

A flight carrying 68 passengers crashed in Pokhara a city in Nepal on Sunday. According to The Kathmandu Post, the Yeti aircraft comprised a total of 68 passengers and three crew members. The aircraft was flying from Nepal's capital Kathmandu and crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport. As per the reports, the rescue operations are still underway and the number of casualties is yet to be revealed.

As per Yeti Airlines spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula who spoke to The Kathmandu Post, "A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport."