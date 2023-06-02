Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Attends India-Nepal Business Summit In New Delhi

The India-Nepal Business Summit has concluded successfully and has achieved a significant milestone in strengthening economic cooperation, stated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). It has also deepened bilateral relations between the two neighbouring nations. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released the press statement after the Summit concluded on June 1. Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal attended the Summit during his four-day visit to India, reported ANI.

India-Nepal: A way forward in Business

The summit that has taken place in New Delhi has brought together prominent business leaders, high-level government officials, ambassadors and experts from India and Nepal to explore avenues of collaboration and foster mutually beneficial partnerships. While addressing the summit, Nepal's PM 'Prachanda' has called the private sector an indispensable partner in development owing to its ability to bring capital and technology to foster innovation and promote competitiveness, as per the released statement.

Further, he also talked about modernising agriculture, improving connectivity, harnessing hydropower potential, and promoting trade and the information technology sector and called these a "key to bringing structural transformation in our economy". "In these sectors, India's comparative advantage in investing in Nepal cannot be overstated," noted the Nepal PM.

On the other hand, the Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has shared that India and Nepal have been sharing a relationship that is not confined to political or geopolitical or economic issues. "This is not a partnership nor a friendship, it is a one family. We would love to see much more trade and investment flowing from India to Nepal and from Nepal to India. I'm sure we can together work for the shared prosperity and bright future for the children of both countries", said Piyush Goyal.

India and Nepal's relationship

With this visit of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', the relations between the two countries have received a new level of achievement. Upon his arrival, Nepal PM met President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The president welcomed Prime Minister Prachanda and congratulated him on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal. "She said that in view of his old association with India and his experience, India looks forward to a positive agenda in India-Nepal bilateral relations to take the age-old partnership to new heights. She expressed confidence that this visit would further strengthen the strong bond between the two countries," read the press statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Further, she added that the open border between India and Nepal has empowered tourism from both sides.