Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Condoles PM Modi's Mother Heeraben's Demise

Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi passed away in the early hours of December 30. She was earlier admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Gujarat. Following the news of Heeraben Modi's demise, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal offered his condolences.

The Nepal PM wrote, "I’m deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Smt. Heeraba Modi, loving mother of Prime Minister @PMOIndia At this hour of grief, I express heartfelt condolences to PM Modi ji and the family members and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul."

PM Modi pens note

Calling his beloved mother Heeraben a "symbol of selfless Karmayogi", PM Modi penned a note on Twitter. PM Modi wrote, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that the trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, is the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Her last rites were performed at a crematorium in Gandhinagar around 9.30 am in the presence of PM Modi, his brothers and other family members.

Following her death in the early hours, the Prime Minister reached the residence of his brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar, where the mortal remains of their mother were kept.

Immediately after his arrival at the airport in Ahmedabad in the morning, the PM went to the house of his younger brother. He offered floral tributes to his mother there and bowed down at her feet. Later, PM Modi and his brothers shouldered her mortal remains for some distance before placing them in a mortuary van. Her last rites were performed at Sector 30 crematorium in Gandhinagar.

