Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' Wins Vote Of Confidence By Long Shot

Newly-elected Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal survived a vote of confidence in the Nepalese House of Representatives in Kathmandu on Tuesday. Dahal received 268 votes in the 275-member strong parliament. A total of two lawmakers voted against and none remained neutral. A total of 270 lawmakers were present in today’s meeting. The prime minister required at least 138 votes to win the trust motion.

Dahal said on Tuesday that he wanted to take forward the politics of consensus, cooperation and mutual trust rather than the politics of negation, disrespect and vengeance before the vote of confidence in the parliament. The 68-year-old CPN-Maoist Centre leader was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on December 26 after he dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader K P Sharma Oli.

PM can now now appoint 17 more ministers

Apart from the lawmakers of parties in the ruling alliance, lawmakers from Nepali Congress, CPN (Unified Socialist) and Loktantrik Samajbadi Party voted in favour of the confidence motion. “I declare that the motion of the vote of confidence tabled by Prime Minister Dahal has been endorsed with a majority,” said oldest parliamentarian Pashupati Shumsher Rana, who chaired the meeting as a Speaker.

The cabinet expansion is expected to move ahead with the prime minister securing the vote of confidence. The prime minister has been saying he would expand the council of ministers only after passing the floor test. The current cabinet is eight-member strong. The prime minister can now appoint 17 more ministers as the constitution has limited the size of the Cabinet to 25 members, reported The Kathmandu Post.

