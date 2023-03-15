Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Pushes For Vote Of Confidence Motion Next Week: Report

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is planning to take a vote of confidence next week, as he leads the new coalition of 10 parties. According to ANI, the official source from Dahal’s secretariat revealed that the Prime Minister had a discussion with leading coalition partners in this regard. This would be Dahal’s second-floor test in the parliament in just three months after Dahal’s erstwhile ally CPN-UML withdrew its support from the government.

"Discussion has been held with the political leaders on board the new coalition. As of now, the PM plans to test the floor on the 20th of March that is next Monday," the source told ANI. The Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) withdrew its support from the Dahal administration and this led to Dahal leading a minority government. The withdrawal came days after the Rashtriya Prajatantra Party decided to withdraw support and walked out of government. As Dahal plans to initiate the vote of confidence motion, in case the Nepalese Prime Minister fails in the motion then he will have to step down from the post of the office of the Prime Minister.

A compulsion

After the Nepalese parties withdrew their support, the Nepalese Prime Minister have to initiate the no-confidence motion. According to ANI, under Article 100, Clause 2 of the Constitution of Nepal, the Prime Minister would need to take a vote of confidence if any political parties broke off or withdraw their support to the government. The Nepalese Prime Minister will have to take the motion within 30 days. This will not be Dahal’s first rodeo in initiating a motion, earlier on January 10, the Nepalese Prime Minister tested the floor when he secured 99 per cent of the votes. At that time, Dahal had secured 268 votes in his favour. The day marked the first time in Nepal’s parliament history that any Prime Minister secured 99 per cent votes in the parliament.